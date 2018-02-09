Go
Search
Replay:
WQAD News 8
News 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
Politics
Traffic
Sports
Lifestyle
Live Cams
Contests
Brewed
Weather
20°
20°
Low
11°
High
25°
Sat
8°
18°
Sun
-1°
20°
Mon
12°
22°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Check here for snow-related closings and delays
Sterling Newman Gets Big Win Over Kewanee
Posted 11:13 pm, February 9, 2018, by
Dustin Nolan
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Comets beat Boilermakers, 69-45.
Follow WQAD News 8 on Instagram
instagram.com/wqadnews8/
Popular
Man killed in fatal East Moline shooting identified, Davenport man arrested
Latest News
United Township scores big road win over rival Moline
Prophetstown has season end in Regional Championship
Muscatine Girls Goes On The Road To Get A Win
Sterling Newman Gets Big Win Over Kewanee
The Score
Sterling Newman with fast start in win over St. Bede
Sports
Where Kewanee’s sophomore basketball team draws their inspiration from
The Score
Sterling Newman wins conference battle against Prophetstown
Sports
Sterling Newman runs past Orion
The Score
United Township Gets 1st Conference Win
The Score
Maquoketa Beats Rival
The Score
Newman Continues Their Winning Ways
Sports
Augustana MBB has big second half to beat Millikin
Sports
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
The Score
Rockridge beats rival Sherrard
The Score
Sterling cruises to win over LaSalle-Peru
Sports
Moline improves to 3-0 with big win over Rantoul
News
38 mins ago
Muscatine Girls Goes On The Road To Get A Win
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.