Snowfall and colder weather is making it a successful season at Snowstar Winter Sports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDALUSIA, Illinois - Racing down the hill, snowboarders and skiers both hit the slopes to take advantage of a fresh snowfall.

"It's super exciting to finally get snow, can't really ask for much more," said Brandon Antoine, snowboarder.

"The mountains in great shape, it's been a really good time," said Greg Marty, skier.

At Snowstar Winter Sports Park when the snow falls it creates a winter wonderland.

"Mother nature's given us snow the last two days but it's enough to get people all fired up for the weekend," said Dan McCanna, Snowstar general manager.

Snowstar has been open for 40 days already this season.

"We're going strong and it's still looks like we're gonna be here for quite some time," said McCanna.

In 2017, they were only open for 56 days and in 2016 they only made it to 52 days.

"Cut very short due to mother nature and then two years ago we did have the fire the second day we were open," said McCanna.

As long as the temperatures stay cold and the snow keeps falling, you'll see people shredding down the hill.

A normal season for Snowstar is around 70 to 75 days, they are hopeful to reach that this year.