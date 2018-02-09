Slick for commuters with more snow tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travelers and commuters will have to contend with snowy conditions for our Friday morning. On average, 2-4 inches of snow fell across the metro area but there's more on the way for tonight.

Report: 5.0 inches of snow overnight in Rock Falls, Illinois — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 9, 2018

Thanks to Ann Day for the report of 6.0" of snow in Lanark, IL. Lots of drifting so she did exactly what you should do. Measure several places and take the average. @WQAD — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 9, 2018

Yesterday, we cautioned that the axis of heavy snow could shift either north or south. Good news for travelers is it moved almost all the way up to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. Still, it's a good bet that when you add up the total snowfall accumulation from Thursday night through Sunday morning, it will be around 6 inches in the Quad Cities.

Here's a closer inspection of what our morning commute will look like. Hazardous conditions are expected through 8am when road crews get a handle on the overnight snow accumulation. Conditions will greatly improve for the afternoon.

We still have more snow on the way. Light snow is expected after midnight tonight, lasting through 8am Saturday morning. 1-3 inches can be expected. Another snow will ramp up Saturday night (especially south of the metro area).

Drive safe! -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen