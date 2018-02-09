Quad City Regional Auto Show reaches out to car lovers in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -

The RiverCenter looks like a gigantic car dealership these days. And with so many choices, it's hard to decide just where to start looking.

The Quad City Regional Auto Show is back for another run in Davenport. It's a chance to dream or maybe even drive away.

From high above the display, the view takes in some 150 vehicles on display.

"I'm looking for new things," said shopper Mike Cluff.

After buying 34 new cars over the last 50 years, Cluff qualifies as a "car whisperer."

"It understands me," he joked. "I can talk to it."

Dozens of new models are calling out to him, but will one of them be car 35?

"The wife's probably watching," he continued. "So I'll say no."

And that's just fine. The show is a chance to compare and contrast, checking out features, value and style.

"Technology has gotten so good," said Shaquille Jones, Lexus of Quad Cities. "It's time to be able to mesh it together. If you can't do that, you're probably going to get left in the dust."

From ultra-fancy to family-friendly, there are choices for every budget.

"I just love cars," said shopper Tom Hawotte.

Hawotte, it seems, loves to check out the new models.

"When I look at cars, I look for comfort, quiet and reliability," he said. "Good steady performance."

We'll pass that on to the "car whisperer."

"The new ones, you can actually talk to, and they understand you," Cluff concluded.

The Quad City Regional Auto Show runs through Sunday, February 11, at Davenport's River Center.

Admission is $8 for adults, and kids 12 and under are free.

It's open Friday until 9, Saturday 10-9 and Sunday 10-5.

The RiverCenter is at 136 E. 3rd Street in Davenport, Iowa.