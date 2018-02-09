NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 “Cool” Things You Can Do With Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a very snowy week around the area and we can expect even more of the same tonight and tomorrow, so I decided to find some fun things you can do with the snow that doesn't involve a shovel or a snow blower (because that's getting old REAL fast, right?).

First, we tried a science experiment called Snowman Science that requires a plastic baggie, Alka-Seltzer tablets, and - of course - snow. That's it! Click the video above to see if we were able to make a snowman "magically" get bigger and bigger.

Second, we made Snow Paint! I have to admit, I'm not the best at building a snowman or a snow fort, so I like this idea because you don't have to be an engineer to be successful AND it doesn't matter what kind of snow falls - airy or heavy, this will work on all types. All you need is an empty spray bottles, food dye, and water. Combine those last two things and VIOLA - Snow Paint! Your yard could be the most colorful one on the block!

Lastly, we made something with snow that you can EAT. Yes, eat. One of our Producers at WQAD News 8 gave me the idea to make Snow Ice Cream! It's so easy - you just need sugar, vanilla extract, milk, and - SHOCKER - snow! See what we thought of the recipe AND the Cocktail of the Week we paired it with below: