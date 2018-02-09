× More snowfall overnight… Final wave of snowfall later this weekend

Not quite down with the snow yet.

Winter Weather Advisory beginning late tonight until after sunrise on Saturday for areas around the immediate Quad Cities and points south toward Burlington, Iowa.

Our next round of snow is still expected late tonight before ending Saturday morning. This round of snowfall will bring around 1 to 3 inches with the higher amounts anticipated just south of the Quad Cities.

We’ll see a small break before the next and final wave snowfall arrives late Saturday night before ending around sunrise on Sunday. This too will have amounts ranging between 1 to 3 inches. By then, most areas will have received 6 or more inches of snow from this week alone.

As far as temperatures are concern, lows tonight will drop around the 10 degree mark before climbing in the upper teens on Saturday. We’ll bring back some sunshine on Sunday as temperatures only recover around the 20 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

