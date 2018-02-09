× Kewanee Police raid home, arrest five on drug charges

KEWANEE, Illinois- A police raid has led to the arrest of five people in Kewanee after an narcotics operation.

Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of 211 East 3rd Street in Kewanee after they suspected methamphetamine.

Police say, LaCasta M.Britt, 34, Thomas J. Neufcour, 25, Zackary Wirth, 29, Melinda Banks, 29, and Cameron Laue, 26 were all arrested during the raid.

Police say, A 2009 Chevy Impala was also seized during the investigation.

Wirth, Blanks, and Laue were all arrested and charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

They were subsequently released and issued a notice to appear at the Henry County Courthouse on March 5th 2018.

Britt and Neufcour were arrested and later transported to the Henry County Jail.

Britt was charged with delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine less than 5 grams, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Neufcour was charged with delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, and possession of controlled substance (heroin).

The conspiracy charge and delivery charge are both class 2 felonies which carry a potential sentence of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On February 9th, 2018 Britt and Neufcour both appeared before Judge Zimmer at the Henry County Courthouse for their bond hearings. Britt was released on a recognizance bond. Neufcour’s bond was set at $50,000. He is currently being held at the Henry County Jail. Neufcour and Britt each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 20th, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.