Introducing Goldie: Johnnie Jindrich brings home the newest member of the News 8 family

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The newest member of the News 8 family is home tonight with her mom and dad.

Johnnie Jindrich and her fiancé Adam have brought home their new baby girl.

Goldie Jindrich Arnett was born on February 6, 2018. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces.

Johnnie says the family is doing great, and adjusting to life with a new born.

She also shared why she chose the name, Goldie.

"She's a golden ray of sunshine in our lives. She's here!" said Johnnie.

So far, Johnnie says Goldie is sleeping and eating well.

Johnnie will take some time off to spend with her little one.