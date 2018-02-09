Elementary kids celebrate heritage with their own Olympics ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Local students celebrated the start of the winter Olympics all while learning about their own heritage.

Every student at Logan Elementary School chose a country to represent based on his or her individual ancestry. Together the students represented 23 countries, some including Germany, Canada, Burundi, Egypt and China.

The ceremony was held Friday, February 9th.

Displaying flags and signs, the students gathered with their respective countries and marched around the school hallways.

Fifth grader, Tylie, was representing Ireland at the ceremony. She explained that the students were allowed to represent any relative from any country they wanted.

"It could explain everybody in a way they want it to explain them," she said. "It just really represents you and just shows more about you."

"My favorite is when you look across the gym- it's all different colors from different countries," said fifth grader Nicholas, who was representing Poland. "It looks like a rainbow."

Both Tylie and Nicholas said they plan to watch the Olympic games. Their favorite winter sports to watch are skiing and snowboarding, respectively.