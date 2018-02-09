× Davenport’s NorthPark Mall will soon be home to Iowa’s first H&M

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One of the largest fashion retailers in the world will soon open a store in Davenport’s NorthPark Mall.

H&M announced today that it will open a new store in the fall of 2018. It will be H&M’s first Iowa location.

The company says they will hire about 20 employees. In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s

Best Employers list and was named on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion.

The 17 year old company employs 16,000 people in its 522 stores spread across the United States.

According to H&M, sustainability is an integral part of the company. In 2013, H&M launched Garment Collecting, an in-store clothing recycling project and was the first global fashion company to implement such a program. They say that in 2017 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 2.5 million lbs. of unwanted textiles from landfills.

The new H&M location will offer Davenport residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. The NorthPark Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.