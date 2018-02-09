BLUE DEVILS BEAT THE GRAYHOUNDS, 58-32.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL GETS PAST BURLINGTON
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
Assumption rolls past Central
-
Pleasant Valley wrestling pins way to victory
-
Maquoketa Beats Rival
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport
-
-
Davenport North rolls to big win over Burlington
-
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
Davenport Central gets back in the win column with win over Clinton
-
Alleman runs past Davenport Central
-
-
Muscatine Gets Close Win In Overtime.
-
Bettendorf girls hold off Central in close game
-
Local skaters sound off about Tonya Harding saga and ABC special