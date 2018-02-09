× Constant snow fall keeps snow plow crews busy

MOLINE, Illinois– The on again off again snow has put snow plow crews up for a challenge this week.

Some local business crews are working literally from dawn til dusk to dawn again. They’re working round the clock and sometimes putting in longer than 12 hour shifts.

“You can’t keep up with it, look we just plowed it and it’s already starting to cover again,” said Mike Hupton pointing the lot of the Animal Welfare Center in Milan. It’s just one of his many stops.

Hupton is a foreman for Kymbyl Komplete Kare and has been plowing snow for about 15 years.

“After doing it for so long it’s second nature. You get tired but you get a cup of coffee (or) soda and you move along,” said Hupton.

Still the constant snow fall means more business for Hupton and keeps him busy going from route to route. Completing about 16 routes more than 3 times a day.

“It’s a lot of properties and it’s alot of snow but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” said Hupton.

Still even Hupton is wishing for a break from the snow and warmer days to come.

“All I keep thinking is come on spring. I’m ready to go back fishing,” said Hupton.