Chef Scott: Crab Stuffed Flounder

As you know, growing up it was all meat and potatoes.

Let's get a little a little more seafood into your families diet.

1. Start with a 2 oz piece of flounder ready for prep

2. Put 1/4 cup per person of Stove Top stuffing in a mixing bowl

3. Add 1 tsp powdered ranch dressing

4. Add 1/2 tsp of salt

5. Add 1 tsp pepper

6. Add 1 tsp garlic

7. Add 1 tbsp capers

8. Mix together and roll into 1/4 cup ball

9. Place ontop flounder

10. Finely dice crab sticks, sprinkling onto the stuffing

11. Take second piece of flounder, sliced down the middle

12. Place the two slices on top the stuffing

13. Top with bread crumbs

14. Place in 325 degree oven for 20-minutes

I'm going to serve this with some cheesy corn grits and vegetables.