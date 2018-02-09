× Muscatine Mayor counter-sues City Administrator for defamation

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Mayor Diana Broderson confirms she has filed a lawsuit against City Administrator Gregg Mandsager and the city of Muscatine council members for defamation.

This lawsuit comes after Mandsager’s lawsuit that was filed back in November of 2017 against Broderson and the city. That lawsuit came shortly after Broderson was re-instated by a judge and re-elected to her position as mayor last year.

He accused Mayor Diana Broderson of defamation because he claimed she spread lies about conversations that they had.

Now, Broderson is accusing Mandsager and the city council members of abuse of process and defamation among other claims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.