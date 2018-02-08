× Two arrests made in connection to string of daytime break-ins

BETTENDORF, Iowa – An investigation surrounding a string of daytime residential break-ins in Bettendorf, Davenport and rural Scott County has resulted in two arrests.

On February 7, an Bettendorf police officer caught Kalandis Rashird McNeil Sr. and Erica Elizabeth Kauer burglarizing a home and arrested them.

Police say they have probable cause to suspect McNeil and Kauer of committing multiple daytime burglaries over the past month in all three locations.

McNeil is charged with burglary, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons, theft, interference with a firearm, and criminal mischief. McNeil also had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the incident for violating parole.

Kauer has been charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy. She also had an active warrant for her arrest out of Rock Island County.

Both also received several additional charges filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s office.

Police say they are gathering evidence and still investigating the recent string of burglaries. They ask anyone with information with regards to criminal activity related to these two people to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.