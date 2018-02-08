× See which cities have declared snow emergencies for upcoming snowfall

*Click the city name for more information

Albany, Illinois — Snow emergency in effect Thursday at 6 p.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday. Drivers are advised to use calendar parking; park on the side of the streets with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days, and vice versa for odd-numbered days.

Andalusia, Illinois — Snow emergency in effect Thursday at 10 p.m. It is expected to be lifted by Sunday morning. Vehicles must be removed from city streets for snow removal.

Davenport, Iowa — Snow emergency in effect starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and towed.

Eldridge, Iowa — Snow emergency in effect at 5 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday. All cars must be removed from city streets for plowing. Several lots will be available to park in.

Walnut, Illinois — Snow emergency in effect from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. All vehicles must be removed from the streets during that time.