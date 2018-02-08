Quad City Regional Auto Show gives out $50,000 in scholarships

DAVENPORT – This year Quad City Regional Auto Show gave out $50,000 in scholarships.

The scholarships are awarded to people who are employed or have a parent employed with an auto dealership in the Quad City area.

This year, 16 students received money, each getting between $3,000 and $5,000.

For the students it’s an exciting opportunity to receive the scholarships.

“I think it will help me, it’s just such a great opportunity that they’re including us it helps me pay for college,’ said Courtlin Gustafson, scholarship recipient.

Since the scholarship fund was started they’ve given $433,000 in scholarships.