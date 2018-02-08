× Knox County to build first community solar energy installation

YATES CITY, Illinois – People in Knox county will soon be able to buy power at competitive rate, thanks to the first ever community solar energy installation that was announced today.

According to city officials, Trajectory Energy Partners plan to build a 22-acre plot just outside of Yates City that will generate 2mW of solar energy.

Construction will begin at the beginning of 2019 and is expected to cost $4 million dollars.

“The future is here, and we are excited to see community-scale solar development in Knox County.” said Ken Springer, President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development. “Solar energy is an emerging industry that has the potential to create jobs and add to our community’s tax base.”

The project is also expected to create construction jobs and new annual property revenue for Knox County.

Trajectory Energy Partners will be seeking a conditional use permit and asking for rezoning of the parcel at the Knox County government meetings in March. The Knox County Board created a solar zoning ordinance in August of 2017.

An Informational Open House will be hosted on Monday, February 19th from 4 to 6 PM at the Yates City Community Center.