Free smoke detectors offered to homeowners at Five Seasons park in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Residents at a Davenport mobile home park have been given the opportunity to get free smoke detectors installed in their homes.

On Saturday, February 10th, members of the Davenport Fire Department and the Red Cross planned to put in those alarms at the Five Seasons Mobile Home park and answer questions about fire safety.

In December of 2017, five family members lost their lives in a fire at Five Seasons. The Davenport fire marshal noted that there were no functioning smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

Lt. Zach Soliz with the Davenport Fire Department said the December fire, along with other area fires, has led to more awareness and requests for smoke detectors.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing what we can for every community, every house, every home, and if they request it we’re willing to help,” he said.

The park community’s regional manager, Angie Moss, said they are honored to host the installation and hope that it inspires others to recognize the importance of fire safety.

“This is a topic that’s not just about us and our communities, it really is much bigger than that,” she said. “We’re very appreciative of the attention that it’s getting, but on the bigger picture we really think it’s important. It’s important to us and it should be important to everyone.”

The Davenport Fire Department has partnered with the Red Cross to provide the free alarms and educate the public. The program has been going on for six years.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends replacing your smoke alarms every 10 years.