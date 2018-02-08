× Dubuque hydraulic business building destroyed by fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in eastern Iowa say no one was hurt in an overnight fire that destroyed a Dubuque commercial building.

Firefighters called to the Link Hydraulic building found the structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters called for backup from nearby fire departments to help control the blaze, as crews also battled sub-freezing temperatures and snow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters warned motorists to use caution traveling on Highway 20 eastbound running past the business while crews were still on the scene.