Davenport preps for storm with Snow Emergency

DAVENPORT –

The latest round of unsettled weather is prompting communities to stay ahead of the snow.

Davenport is issuing a Snow Emergency from 5 p.m., Thursday, February 8 until at least 7 a.m., Saturday, February 10.

If residents live on a posted Snow Route, it’s critical to park off the street. That prevents damage to cars and makes it easier to clear the snow.

“We clear them first and most frequently to ensure that our emergency responders can get to most of the city as quickly as possible,” said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.

Davenport will have two teams that will work 12-hour shifts. At any given time, there will be some 40 snowplows in operation.

“Once the snow stops, we complete clearing the main routes and the emergency routes,” she continued. “That can take anywhere from 12 to 18 hours, depending on how much snow has fallen. Then, we move on to the side streets and residentials.”