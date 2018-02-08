Winter Storm Warning begins tonight, lasts well into Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of our region saw 10 inches of snow on Monday and it appears we will end the work week the same way it began. Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect at 6pm today, lasting through the day Friday. While a new coating to a half inch fell early Thursday morning, the main event begins late this afternoon into the evening. Accumulations between now and Saturday will reach the 6-12 inches for the metro, points north.

Snow will be steady tonight into early Friday morning. That's when road conditions will be at their worst. Snow will continue through about 3pm Friday when 4-8 inches of snow is likely for the Quad City Metro area. There will be a sharp cut-off to our south with Burlington and Galesburg only receiving about an inch or two. Places like DeWitt, Clinton, and the Sauk Valley have the highest odds of receiving more than 8 inches. The system is expected to intensify as it moves east into the Chicago area where 8-12 inches is likely.

Click on the map below to see when roads will be most-impacted. The yellow-shaded regions show where travel will be wintry. Areas in red show the areas that will have the worst travel...and when conditions will be most dangerous.

A new snow event is coming for Saturday. Another 1-3 inches of snow is expected with the best chances coming for areas missing out on the first snow: Burlington and Galesburg. It may be enough for a travelers advisory.

The very active, wintry pattern will come to an end with this system. A light rain/snow mix is possible by the middle of next week, but nothing like the precip this week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen