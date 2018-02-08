× Breaking down the snowfall for the rest of the work week

Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect at 6pm tonight and last through the day on Friday.

Expect the first wave of snow to be developing this afternoon before a steadier snow take over late this evening. The main snow axis will lay across most of the area overnight into Friday morning before tapering by the evening commute. By then 4-8 inches of snow will likely have fallen around the I-80 corridor and points north and east. I still believe we’ll see a few spots with amounts over 8 inches especially as you head more north and east of the Quad Cities.. As for areas more south and west of the Quad Cities expect a sharp drop in amounts with totals around one to four inches with the lesser amounts south of Highway 34.

The next wave of snowfall is still expected on Saturday with amounts ranging between 1 to 3 inches. This band of snow will be focused along and south of the I-80 corridor. So, areas more south of the Quad Cities such as Burlington to Galesburg has the best chance for seeing the higher amounts.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

