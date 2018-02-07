Davenport West gets 23 points from Brett Erwin in big 67-63 win at Davenport North.
West bests North
-
Davenport North wins big at Assumption
-
Davenport West students’ new app is groundbreaking
-
Davenport North uses big third quarter to get win
-
Davenport North races to win in opener
-
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport
-
-
Davenport’s vision for economic development on two different sites
-
Assumption Lady Knights Roll To Big Win
-
Muscatine Gets Close Win In Overtime.
-
Davenport North rolls to big win over Burlington
-
Davenport West holds serve at home over Assumption
-
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman BB, Rock Island GBB, Iowa Bowl Game, FCA – Brett Erwin
-
North Scott Rolls To A Huge Win Over Davenport North
-
Davenport West snags close MAC win