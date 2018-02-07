× WATCH: Fire Crews battle flames in Colona

COLONA, Illinois – Fire crews are fighting a fire at the I-80 Trucking Equipment facility in Colona, Illinois.

Heavy smoke can be seen pouring out of the building. As of right now, we don’t know of any injuries or even if anyone was inside the building.

A witness said that he heard a very large explosion followed by smaller ones. He said he then saw smoke come billowing out of the building and that he watched the roof cave in.

"It was definitely one of the largest explosions I've heard in my life."

WQAD has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.