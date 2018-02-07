× Senator Duckworth says Trump’s military parade would be a waste of money

On Feburary 6, CNN reported that President Donald Trump has asked for a military parade and that the Pentagon is reviewing potential dates for that parade to take place on.

A spokesman described the planning process as being in its “infancy.”

The Washington Post first reported that Trump told top Pentagon brass last month he that he wanted the military parade.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told the paper. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”

Now, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth is responding.

“This parade would not only waste millions of taxpayer dollars, it would also cost our military precious time and resources.” Duckworth said.

She added that she believes our troops “in danger overseas don’t need a show of bravado,” and that they needed steady leadership, long-term funding, and resources to keep them safe while they defend the United States.