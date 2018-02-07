The Rams pull away from Fulton 52-36.
Riverdale girls best Fulton in Regional play
-
Fulton uses home court to their advantage
-
Power outages affect more than 1,000 Mid-American customers
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Sikkema’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Price’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Renkes’ class from Fulton Elementary
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Schipper’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. VanZuiden’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Fish’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Steele’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Ms. Meinsma’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Spencer’s 3rd grade class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Ms. Dornbush’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Fish’s class at Fulton Elementary School