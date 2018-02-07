North Scott holds off Central 58-49.
North Scott boys earn big road win
-
Lady Lancers earn MAC road win
-
North Scott boys hold on for 2-point win
-
North Scott wins MAC wrestling showdown
-
North Scott girls get big road win
-
Lady Lancers roll in opener
-
-
Lancers comeback to best P.V.
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
North Scott girls win in a rout
-
North Scott girls beat Muscatine on the road
-
North Scott Girls rallies late to beat Pleasant Valley
-
-
North Scott has big 4th quarter to beat Bettendorf
-
Pleasant Valley Gets Big Win To Move Into First Place Tie
-
MAC Wrestling