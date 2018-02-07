× Next snowfall still on track later this week… Check out potential amounts

More clouds will roll in later tonight as temperatures fall quickly near zero before slowly climbing near sunrise. These clouds expected overnight may squeeze out a passing flurry or light snow shower but not much I see as far as accumulation.

Temperatures will reach the lower 20s Thursday before the next round of snowfall arrives that night into Friday. Given the long duration of this snowfall, accumulations will likely range between 4-8 inches for area along and north of the I-80 corridor. Areas more south will see 1 to 4 inches. The higher amounts are still being focused more north and east of the Quad Cities where some spots could exceed 8 inches. In fact, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.

Snow will wind down Friday afternoon but another snow event will quickly arrive Friday night into Saturday. This is forecast to track just south of the Quad Cities with the potential of 1-3 inches. This track is not etched in stone, so I’ll keep you posted on that.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

