Minor snow last night, major snow possible Thursday night

Last night's snow was Round #2 out of four different snows this week. Generally, 1-3 inches fell snow totals around an inch for the Quad Cities, up to 3 inches reported in Princeton, Illinois.

Report of 3.0" of snow in Princeton, Illinois overnight. Snow-covered roads. @WQAD — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 7, 2018

Quad City Airport received 1.1" of snow overnight. Davenport Airport received 1.2". Bigger system forecast for Thursday night-Friday timeframe. @WQAD — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 7, 2018

We will have a break in the action for later today, lasting into the evening hours of Thursday. That's when Round #3 arrives. Winter Storm Watches are already in effect for Chicagoland, points westward into the I-39 corridor. There is a chance watches could be issued here, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty where the heaviest snow will set up. It looks like most of our coverage area will be in the 3-6 inch range. We will have another 24 hours to fine-tune this so stay tuned.

Right now, we know a lot about the timing of this event. It will begin Thursday evening and last through Friday afternoon.

Round #4 is on the way for Friday night into Saturday. Early indications point to a 1-3 inch snow for us with slightly higher amounts southwest of the Quad Cities.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen