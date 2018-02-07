Click to see live traffic cams

Minor snow last night, major snow possible Thursday night

Posted 6:20 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:24AM, February 7, 2018

Last night's snow was Round #2 out of four different snows this week. Generally, 1-3 inches fell snow totals around an inch for the Quad Cities, up to 3 inches reported in Princeton, Illinois.

We will have a break in the action for later today, lasting into the evening hours of Thursday. That's when Round #3 arrives. Winter Storm Watches are already in effect for Chicagoland, points westward into the I-39 corridor. There is a chance watches could be issued here, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty where the heaviest snow will set up. It looks like most of our coverage area will be in the 3-6 inch range. We will have another 24 hours to fine-tune this so stay tuned.

Right now, we know a lot about the timing of this event. It will begin Thursday evening and last through Friday afternoon.

Round #4 is on the way for Friday night into Saturday. Early indications point to a 1-3 inch snow for us with slightly higher amounts southwest of the Quad Cities.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen