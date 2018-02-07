Multiple people injured in I-280 crash near QC Airport, eastbound lanes closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Multiple people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 280, north of the Quad City Airport.

According to the Illinois State Police, a Ford "Box" truck was headed westbound on I-280 and went off the road, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup truck. The eastbound lanes were closed after the crash at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, February 7th. Westbound lanes were moving normally.

Three people in the Ford truck and one person from the Dodge were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, said the Illinois State Police statement.

Eastbound traffic on I-280 was being diverted at Exit 15 in Milan.

