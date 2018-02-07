× Man who robbed Hy-Vee, threatened employees with knife, arrested

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police arrested a man they say brandished a knife at Hy-Vee employees who confronted him over shoplifting.

According to police, Jeffrey M. Short, 48. left a Hy-Vee store on Agency Street around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, without paying for a number of items. When store employees approached him to ask about the situation, they say he pulled out a knife and threatened the employees.

Police say the man then fled, running along Burlington Avenue heading toward the east. Officers eventually found him hiding under bushes in the 500 block of Conrad Street, along with the stolen merchandise and the knife. He was arrested and charged with 2nd degree robbery.

Short is being held in the Des Moines Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.