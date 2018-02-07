× Man accused of robbing Clinton, Iowa gas station

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man has been charged with first degree robbery, accused of robbing a gas station.

A man walked into the Shell Express Lane on North 2nd Street around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, January 7th, read a statement from the Clinton Police Department. According to witnesses, he picked up a couple of items, went up to the checkout counter and demanded money while showing a knife.

Police said he got an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the store on foot. Police were able to find the man, identified as 38-year-old Joseph R. Little, at a nearby home.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.