Fire crews respond to massive flames at Colona warehouse

COLONA, Illinois - Fire crews are fighting a fire at the I-80 Trucking Equipment facility in Colona, Illinois.

More than a dozen crews are on the scene from several different departments. Water also had to be brought in because of a lack of fire hydrants.

Heavy smoke can be seen pouring out of the building. As of right now, we don't know of any injuries or even if anyone was inside the building.

A witness who lives next door to the warehouse, Jason Lammers, said he was sitting in his room when he heard fire crews rushing past his house.

He said that he heard a very large explosion followed by smaller ones. Lammers said he then saw smoke come billowing out of the building and that he watched the roof cave in.

"It was definitely one of the largest explosions I've heard in my life." Lammers said.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.