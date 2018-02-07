× Davenport Office of Assisted Housing looks to increase number of applicants and private landlords

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The city of Davenport’s Office of Assisted Housing is looking for Davenport residents to apply for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.

Those who qualify are asked to submit an application between February 14, 2018 and February 28, 2018.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program provides the opportunity for tenants to receive Section 8 Housing assistance while renting from a private landlord.

Roy DeWitt, housing programs manager, says four years ago, the applicant waiting list was made up of about 4,000 people. Today, that number has fallen to “only a few applicants.”

DeWitt says they want 800-1,000 new applicants to consider the applicant pool “adequate”.

Currently, the program is working with an estimated 700 families renting from about 450 different private landlords.

DeWitt says they are looking to contract with more private landlords “now more than ever.”

“We are always looking for more landlords, especially now as we look to accept more applicants.” said DeWitt.

DeWitt says the priority of the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program is for Davenport residents only, right now. He said it is likely that they would not start considering residents from outside the Davenport jurisdiction until the pool of applicants that are Davenport residents is fully exhausted.

The Office of Assisted Housing is located at 501 W. 3rd Street in Davenport, Iowa. They are open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.