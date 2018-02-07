× Davenport man arrested in connection with fatal East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 52-year-old Jon Keener, who was shot in the head and killed near the intersection of 3rd Street and 15th Avenue in East Moline on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Arrested was Willie Minor, 29 of Davenport. He facing a charge of 1st Degree Murder and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $5 million bond.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m., when officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired. When officers arrived, Keener was lying injured along the side of the road, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses reported that a subject had left the scene of the shooting and went into a home near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Multiple police units, including the Crisis Containment Unit, surrounded the home and began negotiating with occupants inside the home to get them to exit the home. Initially three male subjects came out and surrendered. A male and a female subject remained inside the home. They finally were persuaded to surrender shortly after 4 p.m. A gun was recovered from the scene during the investigation.

According to police, Keener is originally from Cordova, Illinois, but had been living in Muscatine, Iowa at the time of his death.

Law enforcement officials are not releasing the mugshot of the suspect Minor at this time.

“At this time we will not be releasing a mugshot of anyone involved,” Lt. Darren Gault of the East Moline Police Department released in a statement. “Our detectives are actively interviewing witnesses to gather critical information that may be key to solving this incident. Eyewitness testimony has frequently been challenged in courts by defendants where they allege that testimony was tainted or influenced by news reports or photographs. ”

Minor was charged with the crime while in detention as the investigation continued, police say.

Investigators are continuing to seek further information and encourage anyone with knowledge to contact the East Moline Police at (309) 752-1546 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.