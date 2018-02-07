× Clinton boil order lifted after two days

CLINTON, Iowa — Iowa American Water Officials have lifted a city-wide boil order that has been in effect since Monday, Feb. 5.

“Our water quality tests have confirmed the water in Clinton meets all state and federal water quality regulations,” Iowa American Water spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said in a statement. “As a result, effective at noon today, we are lifting the precautionary boil water advisory that has been in effect.”

A major water main in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue on Feb. 5 caused the boil order. Crews worked for the past several days to repair the break, while water samples were tested to ensure safety.