Wintry weather forces River Bend Foodbank to cancel food distribution event

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Each month the River Bend Foodbank opens its warehouse to the community, offering families the food they need.

The distribution event planned for Wednesday, February 7th has been cancelled due to weather.

“It’s important to us to distribute this food,” said CEO Mike Miller, “but even more important to us is the safety of our guests and our volunteers.”

Miller, who has been with the River Bend Foodbank for about three years, said they started doing these distribution events as a supplement for people in the community. The events typically draw in between 450 and 600 people.

“Literally hundreds of people pull their cars in our parking lot and either come in to get food or we take food out to them,” Miller explained. He said with the weather forecasting more snow and frigid temperatures that Wednesday’s event needed to be called off.

“It’s a big deal for people who need food, so it’s not something we take lightly,” he said. “We do not want to cancel these things.”

The River Bend Foodbank serves 23 counties, supplying food to around 300 pantries around the area. Miller said they work with 24 staff members and more than 1,000 volunteers.

“We could not do what we’re doing with out the support of the community,” he added. To make their efforts successful, River Bend requires food donations, volunteers, and financial support.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.