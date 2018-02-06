× Watch Live: Diamond Bradley homicide investigation press conference

SPRING VALLEY, Illinois — The Putnam County Sheriff’s department and Spring Valley Police Department are speaking to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to update the public on the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 16-year-old Diamond Bradley.

Bradley went missing over a week ago, and on Saturday, January 27, 2018 her body was found in a ditch. She died of multiple stab wounds and police are looking for anyone with information regarding the crime. Earlier this week, investigators asked anyone who was near the Casey’s General Store or the Shell gas station in Spring Valley on Jan. 25 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. to contact them.

A number of individuals have been interviewed and police continue to collect tips.