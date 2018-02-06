× Shooting reported in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — East Moline Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of 15th Avenue that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Police say witnesses reported two male subjects involved in the shooting that happened in the road. Initial reports indicated one victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Based on scanner traffic, police were actively searching for suspects shortly before noon. Uniformed officers were on the scene early Tuesday afternoon securing the area and attempting to locate evidence. Officers from Silvis, Moline and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department are assisting.

There is little additional information at this time. This story will be updated when more information is available.

(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated the shooting happened in Moline. It has been corrected to say “East Moline.”)