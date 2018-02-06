Quad Cities in best location for all of this week’s snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The headline is music to the ears of snow-lovers. Up to 10.5 inches of snow fell in Louisa County with general 3-7 inch totals area-wide.

And there's plenty more where that came from! Here's the rough timing of the next few systems:

Round #2: Tuesday Night

Round #3: Thursday Night

Round #4: Friday/Saturday

What's interesting is the fact that of all of the places in the Upper Midwest, our region will likely have to deal with all four weather systems.

This weekend's could be the most expansive, covering an area from Green Bay, Wisconsin all the way down to Wichita, Kansas. For us, all of them will likely be in the 1-3 inch range. However, if we can phase the southern branch of the jet stream with the polar-jet, more snow could fall for the weekend. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen