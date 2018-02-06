× One man dead, motive unknown in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Police responded to reports of a shots fired call just before 11:30 a.m. on February 6 near 15th avenue and 3rd street in East Moline.

Police say that once on the scene, they found a male gunshot victim who was rushed to Illini Hospital where he later died. East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds says witnesses told police that they saw a man running away from the scene of the shooting.

With the help of a K-9 and witness accounts, police were led to a house at 1509 Kennedy Drive in East Moline.

The Rock Island County Sheriff and the Moline Police Department then assisted East Moline police in surrounding the home and securing the perimeter.

Police then began to call people out of the home. Initially three male subjects came out and surrendered. A male and a female subject remained inside the home.

After several hours, a female exited the home. Later, the final subject exited the residence and police secured the home.

Police are now expected to execute a search warrant on the home to look for evidence.

As of right now, the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered and the motive for the shooting has not been determined. Police say they are also still unsure if they have the suspect in custody, as they investigate further.

“We don’t believe that anybody is in danger at this time, or at large, but we are not sure.” said Chief Reynolds.

No further information is available on the person killed at this time. The police investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting in the 300 block 15th Avenue, East Moline is encouraged to call police at 309-797-0402 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.