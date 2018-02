× Mallards to play postponed game, offer free admission

MOLINE, Illinois – The Quad City Mallards are inviting the community to the TaxSlayer Center tonight to watch what remains of a game of Hockey that began on November 17, 2017.

The game was suspended, then postponed, after the coach for the opposing team, the Tulsa Oilers, suffered a medical emergency. The game starts at 6:35 on February 6, 2018 and begins with 12:08 left in the second period. The Mallards trail in the game 2-1.