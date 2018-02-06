Live stream of SpaceX launch control: A Tesla is orbiting Earth
OUTER SPACE – Press play on the video below and you will see space like never before. Elon Musk is LIVE STREAMING a Tesla currently orbiting around Earth.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy took flight on February 6, 2018, and everything went seamlessly.
Around 2:45 pm , the world’s most powerful rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
About two and a half minutes after launch, the two side boosters on the rocket detached and headed back to Earth.Thousands of onlookers could be heard cheering on SpaceX’s livestream.
The rocket is built by SpaceX, the game-changing company helmed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.