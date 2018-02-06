× Live stream of SpaceX launch control: A Tesla is orbiting Earth

OUTER SPACE – Press play on the video below and you will see space like never before. Elon Musk is LIVE STREAMING a Tesla currently orbiting around Earth.

View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy took flight on February 6, 2018, and everything went seamlessly.

Around 2:45 pm , the world’s most powerful rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

About two and a half minutes after launch, the two side boosters on the rocket detached and headed back to Earth.Thousands of onlookers could be heard cheering on SpaceX’s livestream.

The rocket is built by SpaceX, the game-changing company helmed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.