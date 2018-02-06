× Light snowfall tonight… A couple of more snow systems later this week

Next round of snowfall is still on track to arrive this evening spreading around 1 to 3 inches of dry fluffy snow around the area. The slightly higher amounts are centered around the Highway 34 corridor where a few spots could reach close to 4 inches. The last of the flakes will end just before sunrise Wednesday when temperatures will bottom out in the single digits. Like last night, winds will remain light. So, no worries for blowing or drifting.

We’ll stay dry on Wednesday as daytime highs once again remain in the teens.

Lower 20s will be common in the days ahead as not just one but two more waves of snowfall make their way across the area.

Next round will arrive Thursday night into Friday before the final wave of snowfall sets its sights later Saturday. Early estimates show both rounds of snowfall has a chance of producing around 1 to 3 inches.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

