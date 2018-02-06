× Fareway: February is Canned Food Month

Check food labels and ingredients to keep the best choices on hand when stocking your pantry.

Bread – look for “whole grains” or “whole wheat” as the first ingredient

Cereal – choose varieties with at least 2 grams of fiber per serving

Fruit – look for fruit canned in fruit juice or water

Vegetables – keep a variety of canned vegetables on hand. Look for reduced, low, or no sodium added options

Beans – drain and rinse beans (except for kidney beans) to reduce sodium while adding protein and fiber to any meal

Snacks – choose baked chips, air popped popcorn, rice cakes, pretzels, whole grain crackers, dried fruit and nuts

Sloppy Joses

Makes 10 bowls

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 ¼ pounds ground beef or turkey

1 (15.5 ounce) can sloppy joe sauce

1 cup kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (7 ounce) can Mexican-style corn, drained

10 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed

¾ cup shredded lettuce

½ cup diced tomato

Directions

Brown ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat until beef is cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Add sloppy joe sauce, kidney beans, and corn and heat through, about 3 minutes.

To serve, place a tortilla in a small bowl and ladle ½ cup of the Sloppy Jose mixture in the center. Top with lettuce and tomato.

Nutrition information per serving: 200 calories; 3.5 g total fat; 1.5 g total fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 470 mg sodium; 26 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 17 g protein