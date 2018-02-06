× Documents detail alleged sexual misconduct between student and former DeWitt High School teacher

DEWITT, Iowa – Former Central DeWitt High School teacher Ramsey Hinkle is facing a felony charge after police say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Hinkle was arrested on February 2, 2018 and is charged with sexual exploitation by school employee.

In September 2016, The school showed DeWitt police school emails between a 17-year old student and a teacher that they found “suspicious”, police say.

New court documents show that the inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations between the male student and Hinkle spanning from November 2015 until August 2016.

The student told officers that the conversations took place over Twitter, Snapchat, via text message and through school email accounts. The documents say that “(the student) admitted the conversations to be very sexual in nature.”

The student, whose name has not been released because he was a minor at time of the incident, says he was always “too nervous to follow through” on physical sexual activity.

Documents say that the the student also admitted that Hinkle did come to his house to “hook up” with him once, but when the dog started to bark, his dad woke up, and the student got nervous and told Hinkle to leave.

In the conversations, Hinkle and the 17-year-old allegedly exchanged nude photos and explicit videos.

Documents show that officers executed a search warrant on Hinkle’s home on December 20, 2017. They found a journal in a nightstand next to her bed.

“I’ve seen almost every inch of your body,” wrote Hinkle about the student, “We can’t do this, It’s weird, 17 years, illegal.”

she wrote in another entry, “I need your body on me, need to feel your touch.”

Charges were filed on January 31, 2018. Hinkle refused to go into the DeWitt Police Department for questioning regarding the details of the case at that time.

She was arrested on February 2, and bonded out of the Scott County Jail shortly after being booked.