Crash near Walcott causes delays on I-80

WALCOTT, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 80 has caused a delay for drivers west of the Quad Cities.

The crash was between Exit 284 and Exit 280 and happened Tuesday, February 6th, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

A neighbor and member of a local weather station said the crash happened around 7 a.m. He described seeing a truck in the median as well as squad car and an ambulance on scene.

As of 8:07 a.m. Google was reporting a 14 minute delay.

