× Boil order issued for northeast Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – A boil advisory is issued effective immediately for Rock Island water customers from 3rd Avenue to 8th Avenue between 28th Street and 46th Street due to a water main break.

Parts of the northeast area of Rock Island may have experienced an unexpected drop in system pressure early this afternoon due to a main break.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice. Pressure to the system should be restored within a few hours.

The boil advisory is expected to be lifted in 24 hours. The city says this is just a precaution, and that there are no indications the water is unsafe for consumption.