Advisories posted ahead of new snow tonight

Are you ready for Round #2? The week's first round of snow is over but our next batch is already approaching the area.

Clouds will thicken up late this morning with the first flakes of snow arriving into Eastern Iowa by 4pm today, overspreading the entire area through 8pm. 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected through early Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the US-34 corridor including Galesburg, Monmouth, Burlington, and Mt. Pleasant. In these areas, up to 4 inches can be expected.

The active pattern is expected to last for the next week to ten days.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen